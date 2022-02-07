Robert W. Baird Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $70.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

