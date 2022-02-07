Barclays Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $132.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Monday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

