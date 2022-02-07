Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

2/4/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $206.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry over a year.”

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $206.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00.

1/20/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

TXN stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

