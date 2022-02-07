Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $259,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,807,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.