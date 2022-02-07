Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $100.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

