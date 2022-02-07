Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,771 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

