Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

