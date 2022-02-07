Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.