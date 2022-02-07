Minter Network Market Capitalization Achieves $14.31 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.31 million and $6,952.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00133607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00192299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,423,876,552 coins and its circulating supply is 5,218,666,985 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.