Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

