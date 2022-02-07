Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $68.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

