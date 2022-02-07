Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

NOC opened at $369.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.49. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

