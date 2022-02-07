Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 663 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $350.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

