Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 174,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $310,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $126.86 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

