Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $315.21 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $809.82 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.