Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

