Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

