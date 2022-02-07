Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.14 on Monday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

