Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

