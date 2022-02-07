Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $229.07 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.