Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,152 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

