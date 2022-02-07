Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.