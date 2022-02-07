Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

