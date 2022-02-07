Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGP opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

