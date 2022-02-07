Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,561,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 77,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $286,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.70 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

