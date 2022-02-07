Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $278,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

