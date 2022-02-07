Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

