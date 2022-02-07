Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $33.25

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.