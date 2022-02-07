Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 124.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gates Industrial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 196,412 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

