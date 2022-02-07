Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $203,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $132,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

