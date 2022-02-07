Franklin Resources Inc. Has $225.55 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,344,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $225,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

