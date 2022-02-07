LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,059.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $832,558.63 and approximately $3,059.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00365741 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006451 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.35 or 0.01182655 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

