FourThought Financial LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

JACK opened at $91.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

