Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $237,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

