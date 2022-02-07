Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

