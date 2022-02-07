Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $202.36 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.