3,223 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $78.76 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

