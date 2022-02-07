Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

