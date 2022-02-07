FourThought Financial LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

