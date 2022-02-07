FourThought Financial LLC Sells 55 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 30,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $448.62 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

