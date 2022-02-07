Ossiam Has $1.44 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 173,087 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 97,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $145.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

