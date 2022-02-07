Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

