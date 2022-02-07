GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.06 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.