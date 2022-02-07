Ossiam Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $190.61 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

