Ossiam Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.