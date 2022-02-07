Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

lifted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SHCR opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

