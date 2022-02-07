Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

