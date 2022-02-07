Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPDI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $33,574,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,393,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000.

XPDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of XPDI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

