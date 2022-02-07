Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 64 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average of $461.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

