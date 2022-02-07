Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

